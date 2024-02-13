Pakistani actress Mahira Khan denied the news about her pregnancy on various media including Indian media.

Recently, Indian media shared a Reddit post claiming that Mahira Khan is pregnant, which said that Mahira Khan and Saleem Karim Khan are expecting another child.

‘Mira Shahzada Salim’, Mahira released her wedding pictures and video

A Reddit post claimed that Mahira Khan and Saleem Karim Khan are expecting their second child in August and September, due to which Mahira Khan withdrew from the Netflix project ‘Jo Bashe Sing Smeet Lo’ and other projects. Have been

Media reports were also saying that the couple will soon announce the good news.

However, now Mahira Khan denied the news of pregnancy while talking to the local media.

Mahira Khan says that she is neither pregnant nor has she withdrawn from any OTT series.

It should be noted that actress Mahira Khan got married to her longtime friend Saleem Karim on October 2