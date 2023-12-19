Islamabad: Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan challenged the cipher case in the Islamabad High Court.

In the petition filed by Imran Khan, it has been argued that the proceedings of the trial court from November 23 till now are illegal and contrary to the requirements of justice. On December 12, the trial court rejected our petition against the cipher case.

The petition states that the trial court judge did not correctly interpret the word “complaint” in Section 13 (2)(3) of the Official Secrets Act. There is an oral or written plea in front of, while the report of the police officer is not mentioned, Section 4 (h) of the Criminal Procedure also defines the word complaint.

The petition further states that the Official Secrets Act is a special law that is different from the general law, being a special law it is necessary to adopt a legal procedure while applying the Official Secrets Act.

In the petition, it is requested that the pending cipher case against the founder of PTI be conducted based on FIR and police report, and Imran Khan should be acquitted by declaring the proceedings in the cipher case as illegal.