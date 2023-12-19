The death toll from the devastating earthquake in China has risen to 111.

At least 111 people have died and more than 200 have been injured by the devastating earthquake in Gangsu and Qinhai, two northwestern provinces of China. The death toll is expected to rise.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.1, its depth was 35 km while the epicenter was 102 km southwest of Lanzhou, China.

A disaster relief emergency has been activated by the Chinese government and rescue operations have been stepped up.

The report added that a work team has been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the impact of the earthquake and provide guidance for local relief operations.

People injured by the earthquake have been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.