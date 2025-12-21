Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has called for countrywide protests following his conviction in the Toshakhana-II case.

Speaking through his legal team, Imran Khan said the ruling did not come as a surprise and described it as another politically motivated decision. Due to his incarceration, the former premier does not have direct access to social media platforms. However, a message attributed to him and shared by PTI-affiliated accounts stated that he had instructed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to prepare for a public movement.

“The nation must stand up for its constitutional rights,” Khan reportedly said, adding that his legal team had been directed to immediately file an appeal against the judgment.

Khan criticised the trial process, claiming the verdict was delivered hastily without fulfilling legal requirements. He alleged that neither credible evidence was presented nor was his defence adequately heard. According to him, the conviction was part of a series of what he termed “baseless decisions” issued over the past three years.

The PTI, in an official statement, strongly condemned the ruling, calling it unconstitutional, unlawful, and a clear case of political victimisation. Party leaders argued that the conviction was aimed at prolonging Khan’s imprisonment and silencing political opposition.

Addressing a press conference, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that Imran Khan had conveyed a clear message of resistance, stressing that he would not seek forgiveness or compromise under pressure.