ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife Bushra Bibi were questioned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday. They appeared before the anti-graft watchdog at its office in Rawalpindi for the investigations of the Toshakhana case and the £190 million settlement case, according to reports.

According to sources, some documents were also shown to the CITs for both cases’ joint investigations.

According to them, the PTI leader was questioned over the presents he kept and sold. The PTI chairman is still embroiled in a number of investigations, including the graft proceedings involving the state gift depository and the multi-million pound settlement with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The former first lady was questioned regarding Al-Qadir University and the purchase of land.