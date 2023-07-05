On Tuesday night, Haris Rauf, ace speedster for Pakistan, hosted celebrations as the cricketer’s wedding preparations began with a Qawwali night.

Family members and close friends flocked to the residence, which was lit up. The Dholki event was covered in a number of videos and images on social media.

In a blue traditional dress, the 29-year-old looked dashing. Online video clips from the event showed Haris enjoying the Qawwali while the audience danced and showered cash on the musicians.

On Friday, Haris and Muzna will get married in a private ceremony. The right-arm pacer’s wedding will be attended by several members of Team Green.

Before the Test series against Sri Lanka, Green shirts travelled to Karachi for a training camp.

On the weekend, team members will be excused from training camp so they may attend the Qalandars star’s wedding.