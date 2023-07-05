On Tuesday night, Haris Rauf, ace speedster for Pakistan, hosted celebrations as the cricketer’s wedding preparations began with a Qawwali night.
Family members and close friends flocked to the residence, which was lit up. The Dholki event was covered in a number of videos and images on social media.
In a blue traditional dress, the 29-year-old looked dashing. Online video clips from the event showed Haris enjoying the Qawwali while the audience danced and showered cash on the musicians.
Haris Rauf Dholki. #HarisRauf pic.twitter.com/h3nLRmwuUU
— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 4, 2023
On Friday, Haris and Muzna will get married in a private ceremony. The right-arm pacer’s wedding will be attended by several members of Team Green.
Before the Test series against Sri Lanka, Green shirts travelled to Karachi for a training camp.
On the weekend, team members will be excused from training camp so they may attend the Qalandars star’s wedding.