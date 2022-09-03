Imran Khan was harshly attacked by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for hosting public rallies while the nation is experiencing catastrophic flooding.

Bilawal expressed his frustration with Imran Khan on Twitter after he claimed that Pakistan is experiencing the most catastrophic disaster in its history since a third of the nation is flooded in floodwaters while speaking to a crowd in Gujrat on September 2.

He estimated that 35 million individuals, or nearly one-seventh of the nation’s population, were impacted.According to Bilawal, the former prime minister would perform in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Instead of aiding the flood victims, he claimed that the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are too busy planning the former prime minister’s concerts.

This PTI leadership’s actions under these conditions are disgusting, he continued.

First and foremost, the PPP chairman instructed them to “be human,” saying, “Become a human being, then become a politician.”