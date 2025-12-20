A special court on Saturday handed down prison terms and fines to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, after convicting them on corruption-related charges.

As per the ruling issued by Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, Khan has been sentenced to a combined 17 years in prison. This includes 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 409, which deals with criminal breach of trust, and an additional seven years under Section 5/2/47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Bushra Bibi received an identical sentence of 17 years’ imprisonment under the same legal provisions.

Both were formally charged in the case in December last year.

The reference centers on the alleged purchase of a high-value Bulgari jewelry set at a significantly reduced price.

Charges were framed against PTI founder Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case on December 12, 2024. Six hearings were held at NAB before the case was transferred to the FIA following a Supreme Court ruling.

The inquiry began on January 7, 2024, and NAB completed it on July 12, 2024. Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were arrested on July 13, 2024. The reference was filed on August 20, 2024, while a petition challenging the NAB amendments in the case was filed in the Supreme Court on September 6, 2024.

After the Supreme Court’s decision on September 9, the case was transferred to the FIA. A hearing before the duty judge took place on September 10, 2024. Following the restoration of the NAB amendments, the Toshakhana-II case was again shifted from the FIA. The case record was presented on September 11, 2024, and the first appearance before the Special Judge (Central) was held on September 16, 2024.

The first witnesses were presented on September 18, 2024. On October 23, 2024, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to the accused, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, under Section 4-A.

It is alleged that Khan and Bushra Bibi retained gifted items—including earrings, a necklace, two rings, and watches—after having their values deliberately assessed at lower rates. NAB conducted an inquiry into four gifts: diamond earrings, a necklace, a ring, and a bracelet. The estimated value of two of these gifts was placed at 380,000 euros, which was slightly over 71 million Pakistani rupees.

The valuation was calculated according to 2021 market rates. These jewelry items were sold by the Bulgari company to the Subhan company. The accused reportedly had two items valued at Rs5.8 million and deposited Rs2.9 million to acquire them. The two items included a bracelet and a ring. The reference in the case was filed on January 7, 2024.