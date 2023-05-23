Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, got his interim bail extended by an Islamabad anti-terrorism court on Tuesday until June 8 in eight cases, and Bushra Bibi got her interim bail extended by an accountability court till May 31 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife Bushra Bibi arrived at the Islamabad Judicial Complex earlier and appeared before Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court. In support of Bushra Bibi, attorney Khawaja Haris made an argument.

The court granted Bushra Bibi interim bail and required her to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000. Bushra made a note of her presence in court. Judge Muhammad Bashir of the ATC heard the case.

Judicial Complex Islamabad had been given a strict security perimeter. The legal counsel for PTI Chairman Imran Khan was also present.

The pair will later join the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) joint investigation team focusing on the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case in Rawalpindi today.