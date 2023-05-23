Fast bowler Ihsanullah Khan, the newest celebrity to tie the knot, He added his name to the list of young men in the Pakistani cricket team who have decided it is better to settle down and wed. Ihsanullah Khan, one of the more recent players and 20 years old, announced his Nikkah.

Videos of Khan’s private Nikkah ceremony have been circulating online, and social media users have responded positively.

Khan is one of the most talented up-and-coming stars, “who possesses a talent that is visible to all.”

He is one of Pakistan’s current cricket team’s fastest bowlers and is referred to as the Matta Express. Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, and Ihsanullah were the three young players chosen for the national squad for the second T20 match against New Zealand in December 2022.