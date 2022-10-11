By District Reporter

The foundation stone of the first women’s university of district Chakwal has been laid and the admission of female students in ten different faculties has been started in it and in this 28 kanal-wide central campus rooms have been allocated for the accommodation of fifty students initially while the district Scholarships are also being provided for the intelligent and deserving students of Chakwal and the fee structure has also been kept very low. This was expressed by Madam Satara Asghar, Principal of Milestone Institute of Arts and Sciences in Live from Chakwal Press Club Studio. Told while thinking. Academic in-charge of the institute Prof. Sohail Akram was also present on this occasion while among the senior journalists, Chairman Chakwal Press Club Khawaja Babar Saleem Mehmood, DM Minhas, Malik Nasir Qamar were also present. Chairman Chakwal Press Club Khawaja Babar Saleem Mahmood said in the initial conversation that Alhamdulillah the literacy rate of Chakwal district is 95% and the establishment of a university for women in the private sector at Kallar Kahar is a great step which will greatly enhance the knowledge identity of the entire area. Will bring forward. Professor Sohail Akram said that the said educational institution has been established after a complete survey. Senior Journalist DM Minhas said that the establishment of University of Chakwal is a historic step that will make Chakwal district a university town in the near future and it is the central location of Chakwal in Rawalpindi Division and students from faraway areas can get education. Chakwal will come. Senior journalist Malik Nasir Qamar expressed the belief that behind this institution there is a dynamic personality like Malik Altaf Hussain who can surely be expected to make it a great educational institution for women.