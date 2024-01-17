In the World Economic Forum meeting, Prime Minister Anwar Haq has held important meetings with leaders of various countries and businessmen.

On the sidelines of the ongoing meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the caretaker prime minister met with John Kerry, the special assistant to the US president, Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati.

Climate change, trade promotion, and the situation in Gaza were discussed in the meetings.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting, the caretaker Prime Minister also met the CEO of Cargil Inc., a food and agricultural products company.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of Pakistan in terms of the agricultural sector and food security at the international level and discussed the excellent business opportunities available in Pakistan for foreign investors.