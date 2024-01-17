The Israeli army killed 12 members of the same family, including children, by bombing a house in the Rafah refugee camp in Gaza.

Since October 7, Israel has continued its aggression on Gaza, resulting in more than 10,000 martyred children, while the number of martyred Palestinians in Israeli attacks has reached 24,285, and more than 61,000 Palestinians. have been injured.

Besides, Gaza’s longest communication blackout has also entered its fifth day.

On the other hand, Hamas fighters are continuing to retaliate against Israeli soldiers. Hamas attacked Israeli troops and vehicles in Khan Yunis, in which many Israeli soldiers were killed and injured, while rocket attacks hit buildings in Israeli territory. Damaged.

On the other hand, the United Nations has warned that 2.2 million people in Gaza are at extreme risk of famine, due to which the United Nations has emphasized increasing the immediate delivery of aid.

The White House has said that the Israelis are negotiating in Qatar for the release of the hostages.