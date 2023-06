The effects of Cyclone Biparjoy began to be seen in Karachi.

Light rain in Karachi broke the heat. Other areas of the city including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Defence, Korangi, Clifton, and Sadar received some light and some heavy rain. The rain made the roads slippery due to which motorcyclists faced difficulties.

In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in Karachi, while the authorities have instructed the citizens to be careful while traveling.