Rawalpindi: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s detention was declared illegal by the Lahore High Court and ordered his immediate release.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, Judge of the LHC’s Rawalpindi Bench of the High Court while giving a verdict on the detention petition ordered that Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be bound to submit an affidavit to the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi within 3 days of his release.

The court decision has said that will be able to conduct peaceful political activities, peaceful protests, and speeches according to the constitution and law, while he will stay away from vandalism, and burning protests. The court ordered the Superintendent Adiala Jail to immediately release Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During the hearing, the court asked the law officer if Qureshi has led any speech or any protest, tell him. No political leader can control his words in a political gathering. If there is any evidence against Shah Mehmood Qureshi, present it in court.

The law officer replied that we should be given 2 days.

Later, the court while giving a verdict on the detention petition ordered the immediate release of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.