On Saturday, the Lahore High Court issued a release order for 17 PTI women employees, including former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The decision on the petition filed against the detention of the PTI workers and leaders was announced by Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid of the LHC.

Following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a graft case, PTI staged violent protests in several locations across the nation, including Lahore, which led to the detentions.

The high court ordered the authorities to release her if she was not named in any other cases and stayed a notification for the detention of the 17 PTI employees.