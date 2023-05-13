Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will address the country on Saturday (today) at 4pm.

Khan will formally address his wrongful arrest and the recent events in a speech from his residence in Zaman Park.

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, cannot be detained by law enforcement until May 15 in any case filed against him, according to a Friday ruling by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He was then given a 10-day temporary bail in cases filed in Lahore by the court.

The order was given by a two-judge bench that included Justices Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri and Ejaz Ishaq Khan. The relief granted to Mr. Khan by the IHC also includes the court’s orders prohibiting security forces from detaining him until May 17 in any case brought after May 9 and stopping the Toshakhana case brought by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against him for allegedly concealing gifts.

Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah’s murder was one of the cases filed in Lahore. The Punjab police have named Mr. Khan and other PTI leaders in connection with the alleged murder of Zille Shah, who was allegedly slain during PTI protests in Lahore.

However, the PTI asserted that Mr. Shah had been killed by police. In four cases, including the murder of Zille Shah, Mr. Khan had asked the court for protective bails.