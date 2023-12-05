ISLAMABAD: The IMF has yet to finalize the schedule of the Executive Board meeting to complete the first review on Pakistan’s request and issue the second tranche of $700 million of the $3 billion standby agreement program. was

Thus, the release is now likely to happen in January. The IMF is yet to release an exact schedule as the fund’s team is still looking to meet its $24.9 billion funding requirements for the current fiscal year from bilateral and multilateral lenders (to give Pakistan as much money as it really needs). is busy verifying.

As a result of the delay, policymakers are also speculating that the IMF may begin negotiations with the elected government after the next general election regarding a second review.

The IMF’s program schedule originally scheduled the start of the second review negotiations on February 3, 2024, but if the elections are held on February 8, that would result in the elections being held in the last week of February or early March, while the standby The program will end on 14 April 2024.