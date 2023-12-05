Dinesh Fadnes, the famous actor of Indian crime drama serial CID, passed away on Monday night.

According to Indian media reports, the death of Dinesh Fidnis was confirmed by co-star and Dayanand Shetty, who played the role of ‘Diya’ in CID.

According to a report by Times of India, on December 3, Indian media reported that Dinesh had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to a heart attack, but Dayanand Shetty later denied these reports as false.

Dayanand Shetty said that Dinesh had a liver problem, due to which he was undergoing treatment and was on a ventilator for the last several days.

On Monday night, his condition worsened, after which he could not breathe and passed away.

It may be noted that 57-year-old Dinesh Fadnes played the role of ‘Fredericks’ in CID, Dinesh shot to fame with CID, apart from this, he has also appeared in a cameo role in Tarik Mehta’s comedy-drama Ulta Chashma.

Note that the first episode of CID aired in 1998, making it one of the longest-running television shows in India.