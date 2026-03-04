SLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has requested a comprehensive emergency economic plan from Pakistan, taking into account the current regional situation and its potential impact on the country’s economy.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, and Ministry of Commerce will jointly prepare a plan focused on emergency measures addressing regional tensions.

The IMF has emphasized the need to accelerate ongoing reforms for sustainable economic growth and implement more effective measures to improve tax collection.

Sources stated that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials briefed the IMF on the reasons for the shortfall in meeting tax targets.

The revised target of Rs13,979 billion for the current fiscal year has been described as challenging to achieve.

The IMF delegation was also briefed on proposed amendments to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules 2004.

Officials outlined steps to ensure access to procurement data for the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the Auditor General.

Sources added that under the e-PAD system, government procurement across the federal and three provincial governments will be further expanded and updated.

Discussions were also held on decisions made under the Rightsizing Committee, financial savings, and institutional restructuring.

Officials highlighted that by the end of 2025, a total of 54,000 government positions will have been eliminated, generating an expected annual savings of Rs56 billion.

Ministry of Finance sources further stated that today virtual meetings are scheduled between the IMF delegation and provincial authorities to review progress and coordinate the emergency economic plan.