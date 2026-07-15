Islamabad: The IMF has fears that the inflation rate in Pakistan during the current fiscal year 2026-27 will be higher than the government’s target and the previous fiscal year. SouthAsians & Diaspora

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released its country report on Pakistan.

In the current report, the IMF has expressed fears that inflation will remain at 8.4 percent in the current fiscal year, while inflation is predicted to be lower than the current fiscal year during the next four fiscal years.

Asian economies severely affected by the energy crisis, ADB expresses fears that inflation will increase

In the country report, the IMF has also estimated that average inflation in Pakistan will remain in single digits for another five years. SouthAsians & Diaspora

According to the IMF, average inflation in Pakistan remained in single digits during the last two fiscal years. SouthAsians & Di