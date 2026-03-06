Islamabad: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded that Pakistan immediately increase the price of petrol and diesel in line with global prices.

Virtual talks between Pakistan and the IMF are underway.

According to sources, the IMF has said that the Pakistani government should not provide any subsidy on petrol and diesel and should immediately increase the price of petrol and diesel in line with global prices.

IMF officials, while emphasizing the immediate passage of the increase in global prices of petroleum products, said that the target of Rs 1468 billion for petrol and diesel development levy by June 30 should be met.