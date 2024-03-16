ISLAMABAD: Progress has been made in the economic review talks between Pakistan and the IMF.

According to sources, the government has assured the IMF of a timely increase in electricity tariffs, which is likely to further increase electricity prices from July 1.

Finance Ministry sources say that monthly, quarterly, and annual adjustments will be made for cost recovery, it has also been assured that the economy will be gradually documented to increase tax revenue.

Sources say that the emphasis has been placed on continuing the necessary reforms for the continuation of economic stability and the IMF has demanded to maintain a strict monetary policy, market-based exchange rate policy.

According to the sources, upon the successful completion of the negotiations, it will be recommended to issue a tranche of $1.1 billion, which will be approved by the IMF’s executive board.

Sources said that this time the negotiations with the IMF were relatively easy, but the negotiations with the IMF are not scheduled today, while there is a possibility of an agreement between the parties on Monday or Monday.