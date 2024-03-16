Consideration is being given to hiring a local coach for the series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

According to the sources, the services of a Pakistani coach can be hired temporarily for only one series.

Watson is offered the highest-paid coach of the Pakistan team

Sources said that Shane Watson is only interested in white ball coaching of Pakistan while PCB wants to have the same coach for both formats and wants a long contract.

According to sources, various names are being considered for the local coach in the Pak New Zealand series due to time constraints and the current situation.