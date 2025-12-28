Pakistan cricket team’s famous all-rounder Imad Wasim has announced his divorce from his wife, acknowledging long-standing differences.

In a statement released on the social networking website, Imad Wasim said that “after long deliberation and continuous differences, which could not be resolved for the past few years, I have filed for divorce.”

He wrote that “I request you to take care of our privacy and refrain from using or sharing our old pictures and please refrain from referring to her as my wife in the future.”

Imad Wasim said that “I request everyone not to believe or spread any misleading statements.”

He said that “any attempt to defame or implicate anyone else in this personal matter will be responded to through regular legal channels, if necessary.”

The famous all-rounder said, ‘I am their father with regard to the children and will take care of them with full responsibility.’

It should be noted that earlier, news of Imad Wasim’s affairs with his wife were circulating, but the cricketer did not confirm or deny it, but his wife made ambiguous statements on social media.

In July this year, Sania Ashfaq shared a picture of her son on social media and wrote, ‘I carried you in my womb for 9 months, may Allah give me more strength for the journey ahead, Zayan.’

Imad Wasim had announced his retirement from international cricket a year ago in December 2024. He played 55 ODIs and 75 T20 matches for Pakistan and has also played some memorable innings for the national team.