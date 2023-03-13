The captaincy for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Afghanistan in Sharjah is up for grabs amongst Imad Wasim, Shan Masood, and Shadab Khan.

For the Afghanistan series, the selectors were reportedly considering resting certain veteran players, including Babar and Rizwan, according to recent media sources.

According to the sources, Shaheen Afridi would likely take over as captain of the Pakistan side in place of Babar, and the captain of the Lahore Qalandars had been contacted.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and a few other players were reportedly told on Sunday by PCB Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi that they will be allowed respite in the aforementioned series.

The workload of the players worries the board. Hence, the board views this as a crucial choice that must be made with the future in mind.

Sethi was informed by Babar and Rizwan that they are available for the series. The board will decide whether or not to choose them, though.

Shaheen Afridi has reportedly also been told to rest, which is startling news since he was set to succeed Babar as captain.

Interestingly, Shaheen revealed his indirect support for the Pakistan captain by posting a photo of himself standing alongside Babar on his Twitter account on Monday morning.

He didn’t tweet in favour of Babar, though, until he was also told to take a break for the series.