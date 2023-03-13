Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone enters the 95th Academy Awards red carpet in style in 2023.

Together with Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Jenifer Connelly, Janelle Monae, and Samuel L. Jackson, Deepika had the honour of presenting the Oscars.

With a Louis Vuitton gown made of black velvet, the actress looked absolutely stunning. She chose to wear her hair in a messy bun and wore a yellow pendant around her neck. Her stunning outfit drew everyone’s attention.

The actress from Piku posted a sneak peek of her outfit to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

India celebrates the success of the movie RRR during the 2023 Oscars when Natu Natu, a popular song from the film, wins an Oscar for Best Original Song.

In terms of her professional career, Deepika Padukone will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. She also has the upcoming movie Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The US movie’s Indian adaptation will also feature the 37-year-old actress as a lead.