Peace in Afghanistan to bring prosperity and stability in the region

Intra-Afghan dialogue, which started on Saturday, is a step in the right direction and would bring peace not only in Afghanistan but also in the region, top diplomats said.Addressing a webinar, three former ambassadors of Pakistan and a former foreign secretary said that peace in Afghanistan is the need of the hour and it will bring prosperity and stability in the region.

They were unanimous in their opinion that Pakistan is eager to see peace in Afghanistan because violence has adversely affected situation in Pakistan.

Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the UAE; Ayaz Wazir, former ambassador, Syed Abrar Hussain, former ambassador to Afghanistan, Kuwait and Nepal; and Shamshad Ahmed Khan, former foreign secretary, addressed the webinar which shed light on prospects of the intra-Afghan peace dialogue, success and failure of the peace process and its impact on Pakistan and the region.

“If you look at the state of violence in Afghanistan during the last two months, there have been relentless clashes between the Taleban and Afghan forces. Despite exchange of prisoners there has been no letup in violence,” the diplomats said.Professor Rana Eijaz Ahmad of University of Punjab was moderator of the webinar titled ‘Afghan peace process: Prospects and pitfalls and likely impact on Pakistan. The Centre for Peace and Security Research organised the webinar.”Pakistan has urged both parties in Afghanistan to show restraint but in vain. With so much bloodshed, peace seems to be a far cry in Afghanistan,” diplomats said, adding that Pakistan is erecting a fence on its border with Afghanistan which is the right thing to do to avoid violence spreading into Pakistan.Pakistan on Friday welcomed the announcement of the intra-Afghan dialogue and expressed the hope these negotiations would lead to sustainable peace in Afghanistan.In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Afghans suffered from a continued conflict and bloodshed for over 40 years, while Pakistan endured the fall-out, reflected in incidence of terrorism, loss of precious lives and huge economic cost