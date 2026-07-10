ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reconstituted its Administrative Committee, with Justice Inam Amin Minhas replacing Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, according to a notification issued by the court.

The notification, issued by the IHC Registrar with the approval of Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, stated that Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir was no longer a member of the committee.

Chief justice to head committee

Under the revised composition, Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar will continue to serve as the head of the Administrative Committee.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas has been inducted into the committee in place of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, while Justice Muhammad Asif and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan will continue to serve as members. The notification did not state the reason for the change in the committee’s composition.

The Administrative Committee is responsible for making key administrative decisions relating to the functioning of the Islamabad High Court.

Its mandate includes overseeing the court’s administrative affairs and exercising authority over a range of institutional and operational matters in accordance with the court’s rules and procedures.