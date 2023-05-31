Islamabad High Court and the Accountability Court approved Imran Khan’s bail in 8 cases including 190 million pounds case.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s interim bail application in the 190 million pounds case was heard in the High Court

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris requested to send the matter to the accountability court and said that the court will file a bail application in the NAB court until June 8.

Islamabad High Court extended Imran Khan’s protective bail for three days till Monday extended. The court directed that Imran Khan can approach the NAB court in three days.

Apart from this, the request of Imran Khan to stop his arrest in the cases filed after May 9 was also heard in the High Court.

Islamabad Police said that four cases were registered against Imran Khan after May 9.

The court also approved a ten-day security bond from the judiciary in the solidarity case and in 6 cases registered after May 9. The court stopped the police from arresting Imran Khan for ten days.

After that, Imran Khan reached the accountability court from the High Court. Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail application of Imran Khan in the Al Qadir case.

Khawaja Haris said that the High Court has approved our security bail in the Al-Qadir case and has given three days’ time to approach this court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked that you filed the application today.

The Accountability Court granted interim bail to Imran Khan till June 19 in exchange of five lakhs.

The courts prevented Imran Khan from being arrested for 10 days in a total of 8 cases.