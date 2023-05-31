Mumbai: Bollywood Nagri’s famous actor Randeep Hooda has lost 26 kg weight in a very short time.

According to reports, Randeep will soon be seen playing the lead role in a film based on the life of Indian politician Veer Sarkar.

The producer of this film said that when Randeep was offered this film, his weight was 86 kg, but the actor was asked to lose weight in the shortest possible time to give the film.

The film producer revealed that Randeep Hooda surprised even him by losing 26 kg weight in 4 months for the film.

The producer revealed that to lose weight so fast, Randeep drank only one date and 1 glass of milk daily for 4 months and he managed to lose weight.

It should be noted that Randeep Hooda himself is the director and co-producer of this film. The teaser of the film has been released which will hit the theaters soon.