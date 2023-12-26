On the orders of Election Commission, IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon were removed.

The Election Commission had ordered the removal of both the IG Islamabad and DC Islamabad from their positions on the complaints of the political parties. It was called on 26 December.

Now, in the announcement issued by the Settlement Division, it has been stated that IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon have been removed from their posts.

In the letter written by Khurram Agha, Secretary of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar to the Secretary Establishment Division, it has been said that the Establishment Division should recommend a panel of officers to replace IG and DC Islamabad.

Election Commission’s directive to replace Deputy Commissioner and IG Islamabad

The Caretaker Prime Minister has also sent the summary of the removal of Ahad Cheema to President Arif Alvi.

According to the summary of the Cabinet Division, the Election Commission had decided to remove Ahad Cheema from the post.