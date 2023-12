An 11-year-old girl was martyred in an Israeli bombardment on the al-Maghazi camp in Gaza.

11-year-old Seela, who lives in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, wrote a diary a day before her martyrdom, the story of which went viral on social media.

Sila wrote that we woke up at 7:30 in the morning but did not get breakfast, we had a lot of fun playing with other children.

According to media reports, other children who were playing with Sela were also martyred.