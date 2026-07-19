Karachi: IG Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police has refused to hold talks with violent and anti-state elements. IG Azad Kashmir Police Liaquat Ali Malik has categorically rejected the demands for talks with anti-state elements and said in clear and unequivocal terms that no leniency can be shown towards those who brutally martyr police personnel and desecrate their bodies.

He said, “Can anyone even imagine sitting at the negotiating table with the killers of their brother?” The police’s job is not to find a political solution. Political solutions are always found with politicians. Threats are made by miscreants to behead the forces and to throw down their bodies.

The IG Police said that these elements are also targeting ordinary citizens, there is no room for any political solution with such oppressors, an innocent citizen who was going to his mother’s funeral was kidnapped and his legs were broken, the state will deal with those who torture innocent citizens with full force.