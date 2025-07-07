Former Pakistani showbiz industry actress Zarnish Khan recently gave a critical response to a statement made by renowned host Nadia Khan through a story on Instagram.

Recently, a clarification statement by Nadia Khan regarding Hania Aamir and Indian actress Diljit Dosanjh went viral on social media, in which she said that her change in opinion was not based on Hania but on Diljit’s stance. Nadia further said that changing stance over time is not a U-turn but wisdom.

Reacting strongly to Nadia’s statement, Zarnish Khan posted her video statement on her Insta story and wrote that Nadia must have now realized how she feels when others are talked about negatively. Zarnish raised the question of what right Nadia has to comment on, mock or criticize someone’s personality?

Zarnish took Nadia by surprise and said that if you give respect, you will get respect, you should control your verbal diarrhea so that no one gets a chance.

He further said that when it comes to oneself, it is not easy to tolerate it, but it is easy to say anything to others. Zarnish also gave a message to the public that every individual should mind their own business and avoid interfering in the lives of others.