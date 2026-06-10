Corruption is rooted in the roots: Khurram Hameed Rokhri, We had meetings with everyone regarding the budget: Usman Shaukat, Local industry has been destroyed: Azhar Siddique, DC, DPO used to be appointed by taking money during PTI era: Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said FBR Chairman says we are working. FBR Chairman is very honest. President of Chambers of Commerce meets Prime Minister. if we work on merit, a lot can happen. a lot of money is coming from outside. corruption is increasing. which ship is worth 11 billion rupees? first of all, it is necessary to bring 300 billion from outside. construction work is stopped. real estate work is closed.

Leader of the Stability Pakistan Party, Major (retd) Khurram Hameed Rokhri said the presidents of chambers are listened to. Azhar Siddique Sahib is my friend. corruption is rooted in the roots. politicians became weak during the PTI era. the federation has become very weak. it is very important to bring reforms. if the federation is strong, the policies will be strong. we have very little time. we have to do something now. we need a very strong federation.

President RCCI Usman Shaukat said we had meetings with everyone regarding the budget. electricity is very expensive, Usman Shaukat told the Prime Minister. we are being given electricity at 16 or 17 cents. our taxes are too high. textile industry has moved to Bangladesh. no one asks why she went? there is talk of tax on solar. export containers are given way in Bangladesh. it is difficult for the country to run with FBR. new taxes should not be imposed. we should be given a policy.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique said local industry has been destroyed. gas is not available. the government should have sat down with the traders. hold seminars before the budget begins. talk to people. how far has inflation reached today. inflation did not occur during PTI era. i pay all my taxes. my taxes will be higher than all politicians. our assets are public.

MNA PML-N Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said DC, DPO used to be appointed by taking money during PTI era. we are all the government. when it comes to paying taxes, shops are closed. government is our responsibility. we did not pay attention to agriculture. how many PhD students are sitting in universities. we have reached an agreement on the budget issue.