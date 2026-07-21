Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has promised to resume development work in Azad Kashmir and said that if he wins the elections, he will ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to make him the Prime Minister.

Addressing an election rally of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Muzaffarabad, he said that he loves Muzaffarabad, has immense love for occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir, motorways, highways and expressways have been built in Pakistan but the road here is the same as it was built 30 years ago, why has no highway been built from Kohala to Muzaffarabad?

He said that when I was the Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider was also the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and I said that a beautiful motorway should be built from Mansehra to Muzaffarabad, from Muzaffarabad to Mirpur along the Jhelum River, while I had approved this project and it is an excellent and unique project of Pakistan and the best gift of Nawaz Sharif and the Muslim League (N) for Azad Kashmir.

He said that this project would expand the network of roads, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities in Azad Kashmir and bring prosperity here.

Nawaz Sharif said that I have never discriminated between Azad Kashmir and other provinces of Pakistan like Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Islamabad. Azad Kashmir is as dear to me as Punjab. It is my second home. My ancestors migrated from Kashmir.

The former prime minister said that I have told Maryam Nawaz that just like when you go to someone’s house as a guest, you take some fruit or sweets with you, so today you should also take sweets to Kashmir and present them to the people of Muzaffarabad. Our plan is very extensive. The programs that we have come up with and if the PML-N government is formed here, we will complete each and every project.

He said that if I win the elections, I would like to ask Shahbaz Sharif to make me the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, to make Nawaz Sharif the Prime Minister. If the Muslim League (N) government comes here in the future, then God willing, all the problems and issues here will be resolved and I will die. If I cannot become the Prime Minister, I tell my leadership here that I will go to Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and other cities every three months to see whether the manifesto has been implemented or not, and I will take the Prime Minister with me and go to every corner of Azad Kashmir.

Regarding the Punjab Chief Minister’s plans for Azad Kashmir, Nawaz Sharif said that 10 green buses for Muzaffarabad on behalf of Maryam Nawaz will reach here in the next few days, electric buses will ply on the roads of Muzaffarabad in a few days, there will also be hospitals or mobile clinics, 15 mobile hospitals will come here.

Nawaz Sharif said that it is a great pity that if someone falls ill here, they are still brought to the road on a stretcher and then taken to Islamabad, sometimes they die on the way. This should not be the case, that is why the work that was left unfinished could not be completed, like the motorway, which would not only have been completed today but would have gone beyond that, but we have wasted a lot of time, which I am very sad about.

He said that time should not be wasted for the prosperity and development of the people here. A lot has been done. The government that came after me did nothing. It only raised slogans and incited the emotions of the people and destroyed Pakistan. If we win, we will remove all the previous shortcomings.

The former prime minister said that it is my prayer and wish that Muzaffarabad surpasses all cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.