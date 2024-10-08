Islamabad: Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch has said that the volume of trade with African countries has increased by 75% in the last 4 years.

According to the announcement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassadors of 14 countries of the African continent met with the Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch and a plantation ceremony was held.

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amina Baloch welcomed the ambassadors of 14 African countries to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shown its determination to further strengthen relations with Africa in line with the Government’s Engage Africa Policy.

Pakistan has 19 diplomatic missions from the continent and 14 of them are based in Islamabad.

On this occasion, a special tree planting ceremony was held under the theme of Pakistan and Africa friendship and after the planting in the garden of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassadors held a joint meeting with the Foreign Secretary.

African ambassadors outlined their priorities and important aspects of bilateral relations and Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amina Baloch spoke in detail about the growing relationship between Pakistan and Africa.

The Foreign Secretary appreciated the valuable cooperation of the African ambassadors based in Islamabad, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to increase cooperation in various fields, especially trade, investment and high-level political relations.

He said that the trade volume has increased by 75% in the last 4 years, with huge scope for further growth.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohammed Carmoun, and the Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, while talking, thanked the Foreign Secretary and also thanked him for the unprecedented tree planting ceremony.