Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir was asked by one of her fans about her marriage with national cricket team captain Babar Azam to which she gave a clear answer.

The actress held a question-and-answer session on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram where fans asked her questions while a few gave her some advice which was shared by the actress.

At the same time, a fan asked Nazish that if Pakistan team captain Babar Azam proposed marriage to him, what would be his answer?

In response, the actress said that ‘I will apologize’.

This screenshot of Nazish Jahangir’s Instagram story is viral on various social media platforms with users commenting on it.