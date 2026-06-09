Bollywood’s renowned choreographer, director and producer Farah Khan has shared a memorable incident from her life, revealing that she once preferred to meet world-famous pop star Michael over her close friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s performance.

In a recent conversation, Farah Khan reminisced about the past and said that she was responsible for choreographing the performance of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and other artists at a big event. At the same time, the sponsor of the event informed her that Michael Jackson was likely to attend the event as a special guest.

According to Farah Khan, she was near the stage and Shah Rukh Khan’s performance was about to start when she was told that Michael Jackson had arrived. On hearing this news, she immediately left to meet him. She humorously said that when she was leaving from there, the sponsor asked what would happen to your performance? To which he replied, “Shah Rukh Khan will meet later, but the opportunity to meet Michael Jackson does not come often.”

He further said that he was taken to Michael Jackson’s room where the lights were kept very dim because the world-famous singer did not like bright lights. Farah Khan said that Michael Jackson had a very gentle and polite personality.

According to him, during the meeting, Michael Jackson asked him his name. When he told his name, the singer smiled and said, “It is a very powerful name.” Farah Khan said that during this meeting, she also took a picture with her favorite artist, which is still considered one of the most precious memories of her life.

Farah Khan said that the moment of meeting Michael Jackson is unforgettable for her and she still includes it among the most memorable experiences of her career.