Islamabad: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that I was kept in solitary confinement for 24 hours in Adiala Jail, only those who go through it in jail know, no one heard my screams in jail, I realized how a helpless prisoner feels after going to jail.

She said this while addressing the Prison Reforms Conference. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Ministers of the four provinces Maryam Nawaz, Sohail Afridi, Murad Ali Shah and Sarfaraz Bugti and others were present in the conference. The Chief Justice visited the facilitation center along with the four Chief Ministers.

Before her address, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz played a documentary on prison reforms in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz said that I have made reforms in the prison and the reforms that I myself have seen in the prison, I do not want to talk about anything political here on this forum, I was kept in solitary confinement for 24 hours in Adiala Jail.

He said that I have an idea of ​​the impact of solitary confinement on mental health, only those who go through it in prison know, there is a video link facility for all prisoners in Punjab prisons, my colleagues in prison had books and prayer places, Punjab prisons were modernized based on what they saw in prison, new modern reforms were introduced in prisons.

Maryum Nawaz said that my father and I were in prison together, during imprisonment my mother was sick but we were not allowed to meet her, I also have my own story of imprisonment, every prisoner in prison has his own story, when I had a sugar drop in prison, no one came to help, my hands were shaking, the bottle of jaggery fell from my hand and broke, I picked up the jaggery that fell on the ground and ate it, when I picked up the jaggery from the ground and ate it, there were pieces of glass in it, no one heard my screams in prison.