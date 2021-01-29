Karachi: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has revealed that he used to watch him in his spare time back in his young days.

The 25-year-old Rabada took his 200th wicket in Test cricket and became the third-fastest in terms of deliveries bowled (8,154), only behind former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis (7,730) and his former teammate Dale Steyn (7,848).

“He was a wonderful bowler and he is one of the bowlers I watched in my spare time. I would really love to chat (after the first Test) with him and what he has to say (regarding me),” Rabada said in his virtual media talk after the day’s play.

Rabada was satisfied after joining the club of having 200 Test wickets. “It’s a massive feat to be included in the club of 200 wickets. All you want to do is the best for your team and I am happy and satisfied,” he added.

The Johannesburg-born pacer finished with 3-70 in Pakistan’s 378 all out. The home team took a big 158-run lead over the South African first innings total of 220.

At close on day three, South Africa were 187-4, leading by just 29 runs with six wickets remaining.