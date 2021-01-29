Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident of getting permission to allow a limited crowd in stadiums during the upcoming matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six,

According to sources, PCB is waiting to receive official permission from the National Control Operation Centre (NCOC) while they have started initiated talks with different companies for distribution of tickets sale.

Sources further revealed that if the NCOC gives permission, the sale of tickets will start immediately.

Note, NCOC will reply in this regard in the first week of February after viewing the COVID-19 situation in the country.

It must be noted here that the sixth edition of the PSL is scheduled to start on February 20 in Karachi. National Stadium will host 20 matches while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the last 14 matches including knock-out stage and final.