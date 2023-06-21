Former Chief Selector and Captain of National Cricket Team Shahid Afridi termed management committee chief Najam Sethi’s announcement of not participating in the late night election as a joke.

In an interview given to a local TV channel, former captain Shahid Afridi was asked who do you think is better, Najam Sethi or Zaka Ashraf, to which he said that we need people with new thinking, if it were me, both of them. Rested.

He said that Rameez Raja was the chairman so he tried to walk alone, you can’t walk alone, Wasim Khan was a good name, he came from a foreign setup, he knew other things, cricket in Pakistan. Waseem Khan had a major role in the restoration

The former captain added that the changes would not affect the cricketer but if the selection committee, coaches were tampered with before the World Cup, it could cause trouble.