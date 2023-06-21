ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, President Arif Alvi gave his approval for the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the country’s new chief justice.

In accordance with Article 179 of the Constitution, the appointment will take effect on September 17, 2023, following the retirement of the present Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Atta Bandial, on September 16.

When Justice Isa takes the oath as CJP on September 17, he will become the 29th most senior judge in the nation.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسیٰ کی بطور چیف جسٹس آف پاکستان تعیناتی کردی تعیناتی کا اطلاق 17ستمبر 2023ء سے جسٹس عمر عطا بندیال کی ریٹائرمنٹ سے ہوگا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 21, 2023