Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir has reacted to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider’s recent claims about artists coming to shoot in a drunken state in the showbiz industry, saying that she has never experienced such a thing in her entire career.

Zoya Nasir, daughter of renowned writer Nasir Adib, spoke about her artistic journey, fitness routine and the environment of the showbiz industry in a recent interview. During this, she was questioned about Mohsin Abbas Haider’s statements in which he claimed that he had seen several artists coming to shoot under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Mohsin Abbas Haider had said in a program that on some occasions, artists were so drunk that they could not even maintain their expressions properly. According to him, he had also informed the producers in this regard, after which the matter was investigated.

However, Zoya Nasir did not agree with this statement. He said that this may be a personal observation of Mohsin Abbas Haider, but he has never seen such a scene during his work. He said that according to his experience, there is a professional atmosphere on the shooting sets and most of the artists take their work seriously.

According to Zoya Nasir, he has seen people praying on the set and performing religious duties during work. He said that even if an artist arrives late, the main reason for this is a long shooting or a busy schedule, and not intoxication or any other problem.

The actress further said that she found a pleasant atmosphere in all her dramas and projects and she has never seen any fellow actor or actress working in an intoxicated state.