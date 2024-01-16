There was no example of intra-party elections conducted by Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shaikh Usmani

We have to forget the past and look forward, Justice (R) Wajihauddin

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

President welcomes Supreme Court Bar to the programme,

Shahzad Shaukat was also Attorney General of Punjab and is a lawyer by profession

President Supreme Court Bar Shahzad Shaukat’s talk in Sachi Baat program

I have never seen such conditions in the country in my life, President Supreme Court Bar

Sadly we are going down with each passing day

Our judicial system is continuously deteriorating,

Any improvement effort is not successful because of our mindset,

Whenever reforms are attempted, a dead end comes next,

Even now we see that steps are not being taken to improve the system,

We are sinking into another uncertainty with each passing day,

SK Niazi’s efforts for the rule of law in this country are commendable,

All criticism of the decision on the bat mark is based on morality, at

Perhaps I too have many desires that conflict with the rules

Whenever the Supreme Court takes a decision, it does so on the basis of the Constitution and the law,

As a lawyer, I say there is no room for ethics in judicial decisions, Shahzad Shaukat

There was no example of intra-party elections conducted by Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shaikh Usmani

Whatever rights the Constitution gives are subject to law, President Supreme Court Bar

It is a good thing that the upcoming intra-party elections will be fair, Shahzad Shaukat

The demand for postponing the election depends only on weather conditions

Elections have been held in harsh weather before.

Tehreek-e-Insaf gave tickets to a large number of lawyers.

It may be good to have a large number of lawyers reaching the Assemblies and also

There is news that Tehreek-e-Insaf will file a review against the decision,

Review is their right, the Supreme Court has reviewed its decisions many times,

Qazi Faiz Isa has such a personality that he does not go outside the law,

Law is unwavering and stands in its place, there is no room for morality, Prince

The Supreme Court Bar does not interfere in the decisions of the Supreme Court,

Justice (retd) Shaikh Usmani’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

The decision on Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s election symbol is in accordance with the law.

I also advised Tehreek-e-Insaaf to hold intra-party elections,

There was no example of intra-party elections conducted by Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shaikh Usmani

According to the arguments of Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyers, the decision was already seen,

No evidence has been given to show that the election was conducted according to law,

dug up the symbol for not conducting the intra-party election according to the law

One can criticize against the judge’s decision but should not get personal,

Justice (retd) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

The decision on the mark of the bat is inconsistent with the law,

We have to forget the past and look forward, Justice (R)

If the mark of the bat is not found, shouldn’t the name of the political party also be on the ballot paper,

It is not appropriate that Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates contest elections as independent candidates,

Not having a symbol does not mean that a party cannot field its candidates,

The name of the candidate on the ballot paper should also include the name of the party,

Here, the nominal election was still held, the election of some parties was not held at all,

As other parties were allowed, Tehreek-e-Insaf would also be given,

Only three words of PTI will have to be written on the ballot paper