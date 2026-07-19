Washington: US President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran’s announcement that it will not implement the US-Iran nuclear deal as “unimportant” and said he does not care about the decision.

In a brief telephone interview with US TV network News Nation, President Trump was asked about Iran’s recent announcement, to which he replied, “I don’t care at all.”

Trump reiterated his stance once again, saying that the main goal of the United States is to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

He said that the focus of US policy is to limit Iran’s nuclear program and Washington will not back down from its position on this issue.

It should be noted that the US and Iran had agreed on a memorandum of understanding in mid-June last month, the aim of which was to end the ongoing tension and war situation between the two countries.

However, in recent weeks, tensions between the two countries have once again increased due to differences in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, maritime transport and security, which has also affected the effectiveness of the memorandum of understanding.

According to political observers, recent statements indicate that diplomatic distances between the United States and Iran are increasing again, while the ongoing military tension in the region could give rise to a new crisis.

On the other hand, Iran has also announced that it will not implement the memorandum of understanding, after which uncertainty has arisen over future negotiations between the two countries.