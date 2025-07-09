The body of actress Humaira Asghar has been recovered from a flat in Karachi, the postmortem of which has also been completed and the body has been shifted to the morgue.

The body of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar has been recovered from a flat located in the Defense Phase 6 area of ​​Karachi. According to the police, the said flat had been rented since 2018, however, the owner took legal action for non-payment of rent since 2024.

When the police arrived to vacate the flat on a court order, the door was found locked, which was broken and the actress’s body was found when they entered. The body has been shifted to the morgue for postmortem, while the relatives were contacted, but they refused to receive the actress’s body. The flat has been sealed by the court bailiff and the investigation into the incident is ongoing from various angles.

After this incident, a past interview of Humaira Asghar is going viral on social media. In an interview, she talked about her relationship with her family and parental support. She said that her mother is always aware of her work and despite opposition at the beginning of her career, her family later recognized her talent.

It should be remembered that Humaira Asghar was from Lahore but she was living in Karachi where she had been living alone in a flat for the past 7 years.