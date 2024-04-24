KARACHI: Records continue to be made in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the market saw a bullish start and the 100 index gained 686 points to 72046, while the index gained 935 points to 72294 during intra-day trade.

Stock exchanges had a mixed day of business, with the 100 index down 74 points

During trading, the index crossed the psychological level of 72 thousand for the first time in history by increasing by 1000 points, so far the index has increased by 1055 points.

100 index increased by 1055 points to 72 thousand 414 while the index has increased by 1.14%.

100 index closed at 71 thousand 359 in the last trading day.